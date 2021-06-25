Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is preparing to embark on his fourth Lions tour

British and Irish Lions v Japan Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 26 June Kick-off: 15:00 BST

Captain Alun Wyn Jones says the British and Irish Lions have already developed a "siege mentality" because of disruption caused by coronavirus.

The Lions, who face Japan in a warm-up match at Murrayfield on Saturday, will play and train in a Covid "bubble".

"Because the bubble is as such and will be going forward, it has let us develop a siege mentality," said Jones.

"Not against any rugby teams but against the threats to the tour as a whole."

The Lions are likely to be playing behind closed doors in South Africa and so will have to savour the 16,500 fans allowed to watch on Saturday.

It will be a particularly special day for Scotland's Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe, with the latter yet to play in front of a home crowd at Murrayfield.

However, Scots Hamish Watson and Zander Fagerson were forced to withdraw from the Lions' first ever game in Scotland because of a concussion and back injury respectively.

Head coach Warren Gatland says every player in his 37-man squad will get a chance to start before the first Test against the Springboks on 24 July.

Saturday represents an early chance to stake a claim on a starting spot in the Test side before the squad flies out to South Africa 24 hours later.

Lions attack coach Gregor Townsend expects a "very tough game" against Japan, who have not played Test rugby since their 2019 World Cup quarter-final defeat against South Africa.

Lions work against 'cabin fever'

South Africa is currently battling a third wave of the virus, with the health system in Gauteng - the province where the Lions begin their tour - particularly struggling.

As a result the squad will be under strict restrictions when they arrive at the home of the world champions, unable to reach out into the local community as has become tradition on previous tours.

The Lions have made efforts to bond while adhering to Covid-19 rules, making the most of a Jersey training camp where they could go paddle boarding or play golf in their spare time.

Anthony Watson and Liam Williams were two of those who took the chance to play golf while in Jersey

A tournament of football video game Fifa has been arranged and players from each nation have selected a song for regular "choir practice".

Scotland's Fagerson put forward Loch Lomond, Wales' Wyn Jones chose Calon Lan, England's Courtney Lawes opted for You'll Never Walk Alone and Ireland's Jack Conan went for Wild Rover.

Despite this, Jones admitted there was a risk of "cabin fever" setting in but added that he felt the bubble could have a positive impact on performance.

"In many ways we're going to have a constant challenge off the field," said the 35-year-old, who is embarking on his fourth Lions tour.

"When we go on to the pitch that's the opportunity to express ourselves. That isn't going to be wasted.

"There is a definite recognition for how fortunate and privileged we are to be here.

"There are a lot of people who have said it probably shouldn't have gone ahead but we're very fortunate and that resonates with the squad."

Line-ups

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Adams, Henshaw, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Murray; Sutherland, Owens, Furlong, Henderson, AW Jones (capt), Beirne, Tipuric, Conan

Replacements: George, W Jones, Sinckler, Lawes, Faletau, Price, Farrell, A Watson.

Japan: Yamanaka; Matsushima, Lafaele, Nakamura, Fifita; Tamura, Shigeno; Inagaki, Sakate, Koo, Van der Walt, Moore, Leitch (capt), Labuschagne, Mafi.

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Ai Valu, Cornelson, Himeno, Tatafu, Saito, Matsuda.