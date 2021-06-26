Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Captain Alun Wyn Jones will not travel to South Africa with the British and Irish Lions after dislocating his shoulder during Saturday's warm-up game against Japan.

Warren Gatland's side leave on Sunday and Jones will return to Wales, with a replacement yet to be decided.

Gatland said the "very best case scenario" was that the four-time Lion would be fit for the first Test against the Springboks on 24 July.

"He's going to be gutted," he added.

"I've spoken to the physios, they've spoken to Alun Wyn, he understands the very best scenario is he may get back for the Tests.

"We need to call someone and get them [Covid-19] tested and hopefully get them on the flight tomorrow.

"We're discussing names with the other coaches."

Jones left the field after seven minutes in the four-try win against Japan following a hit by Japan's James Moore in a ruck.

The 35-year-old was set for his first Lions captaincy having featured in the last nine Tests the side has played.

Gatland said Jones was yet to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury and added that he was uncertain whether a new tour captain would be named.

More to follow.