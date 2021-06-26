Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scottish Rugby had said on Saturday they hoped the game would still go ahead on Sunday

Sunday's A international between England and Scotland has been called off after a number of positive Covid tests in the Scotland squad.

The match, which was due to be played at Leicester's Welford Road, will not be rearranged.

It had been in doubt after nine Scotland players went into isolation on Saturday.

But further positive results were confirmed on Sunday morning and the match was called off.

"We are of course very disappointed," England head coach Eddie Jones said.

"However, we understand that the safety and wellbeing of all of our teams and supporters is the most important thing and we wish Scotland the very best."