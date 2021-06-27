Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa have not played a Test match since winning the Rugby World Cup in November 2019

South Africa's British and Irish Lions tour preparations have been derailed as three positive Covid-19 tests have left the whole team having to isolate.

The Springboks cancelled training in Johannesburg, where the Lions play their first game on 3 July.

An SA Rugby statement said cancellation was a "precautionary measure", adding: "A decision on further team activities will be made shortly."

The Lions are set to travel to South Africa on Sunday evening.

A warm-up victory against Japan saw the Lions' preparations hit too as captain Alun Wyn Jones suffered a tour-ending injury.

Warren Gatland's side will play an eight-game tour, culminating in three Test matches against the world champions on consecutive weekends from 24 July.South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said his team had followed all necessary protocols since their three-week conditioning camp in Bloemfontein began.

South Africa has been battling a third wave of coronavirus in recent weeks, with the health system in Gauteng - the province in which the Lions begin their tour - particularly struggling.

The Springboks are due to play the first of two Tests against Georgia on 2 July - their first outing since winning the World Cup in November 2019.