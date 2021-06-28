Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Morris missed the last three games of the Premiership this season after being banned for a high tackle

Wasps back-row forward Ben Morris has signed a new undisclosed-length deal with the Premiership side.

The flanker, 29, has played 43 times for the club since joining from Nottingham in 2018.

Morris, who can also play in the second row, made 14 appearances for Lee Blackett's Wasps this season.

"I feel like I am playing some of my best rugby at the moment and that is down to the quality group of players, coaches and backroom staff," he said. external-link

Head coach Blackett added: "Ben is a key member of our squad, whose experience and work-rate is pivotal to where we want to go as a team."

Wasps finished eighth in the Premiership in 2020-21.