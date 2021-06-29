Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chunya Munga has played for England at Under-18 and Under-20 levels

London Irish youngster Chunya Munga has signed a new contract.

The 20-year-old second row has made 18 appearances for the club and was recently included in the England training squad ahead of the summer internationals.

"Chunya is a player with lots of potential," said Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"He gets better each game and is always eager to improve. We are happy that he will be continuing with the club."

The length of Munga's new deal has not been disclosed.