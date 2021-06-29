Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jamie Shilcock signed a new 12-month contract in March but has now extended it for a further two years

Worcester Warriors utility back Jamie Shilcock has agreed a contract extension that will run to the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 23-year-old has made 77 appearances for the club, scoring 298 points, 73 of them in the season just completed.

Shilcock, who made his first-team debut in 2015 while still at school, can play either at fly-half or full-back.

"I was pleased with the way that I finished the season and got regular game time," he said.

"We have made some exciting signings for next season and I am sure that they, coupled with the young homegrown talent we have here, will help us push for a top-six place."

Warriors head coach Jonathan Thomas was in the team when Shilcock played his first game for the club as a 17-year-old in the Championship final against Bristol six years ago.

"Over the last 12 months we have tried to think about the big picture and give opportunities to our young players. But with those opportunities comes the responsibility to take those chances," he said.

"Shilly is a good example of that. When he had a run of games in the second half of the season, he progressed and improved.

"He's taken on board feedback and the contract extension is just reward for all the hard work that Shilly has put in."