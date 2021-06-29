Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has made a world record 157 Test match appearances

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says Alun Wyn Jones has "certainly got more in the tank" following his British and Irish Lions injury heartache.

The 35-year-old was due to lead the Lions on their tour of South Africa, but a dislocated shoulder in the warm-up against Japan ended his hopes.

"Knowing Al, I am sure he will get over the disappointment and work hard to come back," said Pivac.

Justin Tipuric also suffered a tour-ending shoulder injury at Murrayfield.

Earlier this year Jones agreed a contract extension with the Ospreys and Welsh Rugby Union that runs until the end of the 2021-2022 season.

"He will hit the refocus button, he will set a new target, whatever that looks like," Pivac added.

"I think we all saw it with the knee injury he suffered in the Italy game at the end of the autumn (in 2020).

"He had a window of opportunity where we were told that he would miss the first two Six Nations games (against Ireland and Scotland).

"The guy did everything humanly possible to get himself ready as quickly as possible, and he gave us a date that he felt he would be right. He was bang on (Jones started both games).

"He is a very strong character mentally, very tough, and if he sets his mind to something he will achieve it 99 times out of 100.

"If he says he is coming back from this particular injury and he gives himself a date, I wouldn't bet against it."