Syd Blackmore began his career as a flanker before moving to the front row

Cornish Pirates have signed former Wales Under-20s hooker Syd Blackmore.

The 24-year-old has agreed a one-year deal after leaving Championship rivals Ampthill at the end of last season.

The son of former Wales prop Steve Blackmore also spent time at Bath's academy as a young player.

"Syd has been one of the stand-out performers at hooker in the Championship this year and will arrive as someone highly recommended," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"He has had good tutelage at Ampthill, and though a former backrower has had a lot of time in the saddle this past couple of years to gain experience at hooker.

"We are delighted to welcome another solid front rower on board who is young enough to continue his development and therefore further make his mark in the game."