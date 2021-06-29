Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Fifita made his New Zealand debut against Argentina in 2017

Wasps have signed All Blacks forward Vaea Fifita for the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old lock or flanker has 11 caps and is moving to the Premiership from the New Zealand Rugby Union.

Tonga-born Fifita, who is 6ft 5ins (196cm) tall, has won the Super Rugby title with Hurricanes and has also played for the Wellington Lions.

"I am proud to be joining one of the most historic rugby clubs in the world on what promises to be a very exciting journey," Fifita said.

Head coach Lee Blackett said signing an experienced international like Fifita was "exciting".

"We have been looking for a quality lock and back-rower and Vaea fits the bill perfectly," Blackett added.