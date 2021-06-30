Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Kingsley Jones was Dragons coach before he took the Canada job

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

The Welsh Canadian connection will be coming to Cardiff this weekend to try to upset their homeland.

Head coach Kingsley Jones, senior assistant coach Rob Howley and technical advisor Byron Hayward will be plotting the downfall of Wayne Pivac's side.

The Canadians are currently based in Bristol but will head to the Principality Stadium on Saturday with a coaching group who have expert knowledge of the Wales squad.

"We have a good coaching crew," said Jones.

"It's great to have guys I know well and trust but we all know they have the CV to back it up.

"It is a Welsh connection but the ice hockey team in Cardiff does not have a Welshman coaching them, they have a Canadian.

"You get your most experienced coaches from Wales, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia, I suppose.

"I've coached against England before with a couple of countries. To actually face Wales, I thought about it for the first time last week when asked which anthem I would sing. And either both or neither, that's what my answer was.

"It will be great to stand in front in that stadium, and to be there with Canada is fantastic."

Jones took the Canada head coach role in 2017 and has been adding Welsh coaches to his backroom staff. Howley was installed as a senior assistant last year after serving a ban for betting breaches.

"Before the World Cup when the news broke with Rob, I already had my eye on that situation (bringing him in)," said Jones.

"He is a great person and the way he came through all that stuff was admirable. In the middle of last year I reached out to Rob and we chatted about rugby every Friday and it evolved from there.

"I could see his enthusiasm was incredible and what an opportunity to have somebody with his experience. His wealth of knowledge is going to help everybody in Canada rugby."

Kingsley Jones and Byron Hayward on Wales' summer tour of 1998

Hayward has become the latest addition after being installed as a technical advisor for the matches against Wales and England.

Hayward left his role as Wales defence coach last autumn after becoming the fall guy for some poor results. He had worked alongside Wayne Pivac for Scarlets and Wales for more than five years.

Jones has since called on his great friend to add defensive expertise in the Canada set-up.

"We're best friends, not just close friends," said Jones.

"Since we were three or four years old, we've lived in the same village. I was disappointed for him how it went with Wales. He felt that on a personal level - it's tough.

"I talk to Byron every week. We thought it would be a good opportunity to come in and watch what we were doing for a couple of days a week.

"It was a no-brainer and it was in Bristol, but due to Covid it became just a bit more than coming in to having a look and helping.

"It was also to get Byron back on the horse and see how he felt about it. He was keen but it got to a stage where you were either in the bubble or you were not.

"I was not sure if he wanted to do that but Byron was engaged and excited. It was before we knew we were playing Wales."

So the Welsh trio will be looking to invoke the spirit of 1993, when another man with Welsh links, fly-half Gareth Rees, kicked Canada to a famous victory in Cardiff.

Could there be another upset this weekend?

"Anything can happen in sport," said Jones.

"You would not be thinking we are the favourites and it's a big challenge for us.

"I can remember Gareth kicking that winning effort to this day and he reminds me of it regularly. In fact Rob pulled it up on the video the other day.

"From our point of view, it's just a great opportunity to go out and play.

"If you look at this Welsh team, it's very strong and it would be a big upset, let's be honest.

"I dream about us winning the game. Hopefully our players go out and have no fear and enjoy the stadium and occasion.

"Whatever comes at them, I want them to react positively and keep going, but we haven't talked about that emotional stuff yet."

There will be emotion for Jones, as he prepares for his first international since the death last year of his father and former mentor of Jonah Lomu, Phil Kingsley-Jones.

"It will be amazing," said Jones.

"It was his birthday this week so I was thinking about him quite a lot. I have had quite a few messages, including his wife saying his thoughts will be with us.

"He was a passionate Welshman and New Zealander and I am sure he would have been a passionate Canadian on the weekend, had he been here. He would have been very proud."