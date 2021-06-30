Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scott Williams celebrates after Scarlets' Pro12 final victory over Munster in 2017

Wales centre Scott Williams is set to rejoin Scarlets after leaving Ospreys at the end of last season.

Williams, who has won 58 Wales caps, has not played since New Year's Day because of a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old left Scarlets to join Ospreys in 2018 but his three years at the Liberty Stadium were marred by different injuries.

Williams was a firm favourite at Scarlets and helped them to win the Pro12 league title in 2017.