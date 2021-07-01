British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg to captain Lions in South Africa opener

Stuart Hogg
Hogg joined up with the Lions after Exeter's Premiership final defeat by Harlequins on Saturday
Emirates Lions v British and Irish Lions
Date: Saturday 3 July Kick-off: 17:00 BST Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Scotland's Stuart Hogg captains a new-look British and Irish Lions XV in their tour opener against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Lock Jonny Hill, flanker Hamish Watson, centre Chris Harris and wing Louis Rees-Zammit make their debuts among 14 changes from the win over Japan.

Josh Adams retains his place on the wing, while Finn Russell and Owen Farrell form an exciting 10-12 pair.

"It's good to get the tour under way," said Lions boss Warren Gatland.

"There are some new player combinations for us to have a look at this Saturday - which is good information for us as the Test series approaches.

"My congratulations to all those playing their first game as a Lion, and also to Hoggy too - who I am sure will lead the side by example."

Lions team to face Emirates Lions: Hogg; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Farrell, Adams; Russell, Price; W Jones, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, H Watson, Faletau.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Fagerson, Henderson, Simmonds, Davies, Aki, Daly

'If I see it's on I have confidence in my skills'

Finn Russell
Russell has Dan Biggar and, potentially, Owen Farrell as rivals for a starting Test fly-half role

Russell made his one previous Lions appearance as a replacement for Dan Biggar in a 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes four years ago in New Zealand.

The fly-half says the instinctive running style that has been his hallmark for Scotland and Racing 92 will still be part of his game in Lions red.

"The maverick thing has been said since I came through. At Scotland or Glasgow it was an open game, so that's where the tag came from I suppose," he said.

"It's kind of just stuck. It doesn't bother me either way.

"If I see it's on I have confidence in my skills, so I will always have a crack. You've got to make a decision in a split second of what's best to do.

"If the space is there I'm not afraid to have a go and try something, whether it's a miss pass or whatever.

"Again, that'll come depending on how we're going to play the game in South Africa. You get a feel for the risk-reward options and how we're going to play the game."

Russell will have international half-back partner Ali Price at scrum-half to help him bed in.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 10:32

    Strong team. As a Scot, very happy to see this team. Well done to Hogg, in being captain. Great to see the English forwards get involved. Please no injuries.

    • Reply posted by redscouse, today at 10:38

      redscouse replied:
      He has been bench warming at Exeter so he should be fresh

  • Comment posted by wheresmyheadat, today at 10:33

    Eddie Jones does not have a clue what he's doing!! Why would he drop Alan Win James as captain before we've even played the first test!?!?

    • Reply posted by bashit, today at 10:35

      bashit replied:
      that is quite funny

  • Comment posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 10:50

    Good job Russell has an excellent long miss pass.

    That way he can avoid giving the ball to farrel and we can get the back three in the game and score some tries.

    • Reply posted by Chaz, today at 11:07

      Chaz replied:
      That's got to be up there as the stupidest and most ill informed HYS comment on Farrell ever.

  • Comment posted by Blott, today at 10:42

    That’s a big, strong, mean pack... I think the template is solid centres, the spark comes from the back 3....

    Good luck to all the match day 23, I’m envious of them

  • Comment posted by SEVAN7, today at 10:37

    Strong team!

    Hogg being put on bench - then to Wing rather than FB - really harmed Exeter last weekend. Good to see sense from the Lions coaching group.

    Simmonds off the bench after 50-60mins, on the hard ground, could be devastating.

    The on-field chat between Russell and Faz could be the highlight though! Chalk vs Cheese

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 10:46

      Blott replied:
      Russell will have to explain the principle of passing and expansive rugby to Farrell......

  • Comment posted by Charlie, today at 11:02

    I like the rotation and it's still a cracking squad.

  • Comment posted by John Cockerell, today at 10:54

    That is some team right there!

  • Comment posted by Alan Wood, today at 10:58

    Gatland is giving a game to all those who didn't play against Japan. Sensible planning. This will give everyone game time before the tests. We're still a way off from deciding the Test team. Gatland will have the basis of a team in his head but the players who were unavailable for Japan through Club commitments or injury are getting a chance.

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 11:09

      Blott replied:
      Gatlands whole tour template is that every player will get a start to prove their worth.....

      Goes back to when he kept the bench warm for Fitzpatrick even when Fitzy wasn’t playing well

  • Comment posted by Gulvin, today at 10:54

    It will be good to see some of the Lions let loose to express themselves. Rees-Zammit and Russell

  • Comment posted by judgesmails, today at 10:32

    That’s a dangerous backline

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 11:08

      Dai Quietly replied:
      It's only dangerous if you get the ball past the twelve/thirteen combo.

      Might be a quiet afternoon for the back 3.

  • Comment posted by Brynski, today at 10:53

    Potentially a test starting back row and back 3. Looking forward to seeing Russell and Price release Zammit and Adams.

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 10:47

    A man who understands what it takes to be a leader.

    A team of magnificent individuals, let’s hope Hogg gets the message across and they work well together.

    • Reply posted by Phil From Heck, today at 10:49

      Phil From Heck replied:
      "A man who understands what it takes to be a leader."

      A man who understands what it takes to be a loser, think you meant.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 11:14

    Decent enough team for what is going to be a very easy win for the Lions.

    Good to give Wyn Jones a chance to get some confidence back after he struggled in the scrum against Japan.

    Be interesting to see if Russel's flare can combine with Farrell's pragmatism. I have the feeling it will either be amazing or a disaster.

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 11:13

    Congrats to Stuart Hogg, well deserved captaincy after missing out the last time through injury. It's honestly laughable how fickle some rugby fans are. Nobody has ever classed Nowell as world class until a week ago when he takes Hoggs place. Now all of a sudden Hogg is lucky to go etc. He is, by far, the best full back of the home nations. Form is temporary, class is permanent.

  • Comment posted by FrontRowAnglo, today at 11:08

    COYL! I’m backing the Lions 🦁 irrespective of nationality, keep the trolling to the footie! Doc Jock 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇮🇪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 10:32

    Excited to see back three fly with Russell at 10! Come on Lions!

    • Reply posted by Imo, today at 10:42

      Imo replied:
      agree, Finn releasing Hogg and LRZ, could be a try fest

  • Comment posted by Your Comment, today at 11:14

    Well if they are going to name teams after their sponsors, then it’s the:

    Emirates Lions v Vodafone Lions

  • Comment posted by pnebazel, today at 10:49

    Stong team, interesting combinations, interesting to see Lawes at 6, possibly theme here (line out?).... we'd all love to be there, let's back the team and see what they can do eh.... arm chair critique is the lazy option !

    • Reply posted by fandango, today at 11:08

      fandango replied:
      Yes definite theme with Beirne also considered a 6 I think. We'll need a lineout presence against SA.
      Lots of competition for back 3 places - Adams, Watson, LRZ, Williams, Daly Hogg.... personally I'd go for Adams & Watson on the wings and Williams fullback.
      Centre is the only position where there's not a lot of competition with Henshaw apart don't know who I'd pick.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:15

    So the "Lions" are playing the "Lions"?

    Riiggghhhtt...

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 11:14

    Baxter has no excuse for losing the final. If you don't play the best full-back in the UK you are going to damage the team's attacking ability.

