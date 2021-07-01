Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rory Brand came up through London Irish's academy system

London Irish scrum-half Rory Brand has signed a contract extension.

The 23-year-old, who is a former England youth international, has played 11 times for the Exiles and made his Premiership debut last August.

"Rory has had to bide his time for opportunities at senior level," said director of rugby Declan Kidney.

"He's constantly improving day in, day out at the training ground, which tells you all you need to know about his character."

London Irish have not disclosed the length of Brand's new deal.