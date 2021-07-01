Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

James Ryan will captain a strong Ireland team against Japan at the Aviva Stadium

Ireland captain James Ryan has been passed fit to start in Saturday's first summer Test against Japan in Dublin.

Leinster second row Ryan was an injury doubt for the game with an adductor issue.

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey is named at centre alongside Chris Farrell, whose Munster team-mate Gavin Coombes could make his debut from the bench.

A crowd of 3,000 spectators will be allowed to attend the game at the Aviva stadium.

It will be the first time supporters have been admitted to the stadium since February 2020.

Despite having seven players on British and Irish Lions duty and three other senior players - Keith Earls, Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy - rested, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named a strong line-up to take on Japan.

Ryan will partner Ultan Dillane in the second row, while Peter O'Mahony starts on the blindside flank and is joined in the back row by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris.

The front row is made up by Dave Kilcoyne, hooker Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham.

At half-back Jamison Gibson-Park will partner fly-half Joey Carbery, who returns to the international scene for the first time since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour start on the wing with full-back Hugo Keenan rounding out the side.

Highly-rated back row Coombes is joined on the bench by Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, Craig Casey, Billy Burns and Shane Daly.

Last weekend Jamie Joseph's Brave Blossoms made the British and Irish Lions work hard for their 28-10 victory at Murrayfield.

Five players - Farrell, Stockdale, Van der Flier, O'Mahony and James Ryan - started against Japan in the last encounter between the two sides at the 2019 World Cup, which saw the host nation stun Ireland in the pool stages.

Ireland: Keenan; Stockdale, Farrell, McCloskey, Larmour; Carbery, Gibson-Park; Kilcoyne, Kelleher, Bealham, Ja Ryan (capt), Dillane, O'Mahony, Van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, E Byrne, Jo Ryan, Baird, Coombes, Casey, Burns, Daly.

Japan: Matsushima; Masirewa, Lafaele, Nakamura, Fifita; Tamura, Saito; Inagaki, Sakate, Koo, Van der Walt, Moore, Leitch (capt), Labuschagne, Himeno.

Replacements: Horikoshi, Millar, Ai Valu, Cornelsen, Tatafu, Shigeno, Matsuda, Gates.