Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marchant's last Twickenham appearance for England was against Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup

England v United States Date: Sunday 4 July Kick-off: 14:00 BST Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Harlequins' Premiership-winning centre Joe Marchant hopes his outstanding club form can help him nail down a regular place in the England midfield.

Marchant was instrumental as Quins clinched the title at Twickenham last weekend, and is set to be involved against the United States on Sunday.

Marchant has five caps, with his only start coming against Italy in 2019.

"The goal since I've been a little kid has been to start for England," the 24-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully this summer this is an opportunity for me to do that and see where we go from there.

"The last couple of months at Quins we've played some really good rugby and coming into here [England camp] we want to keep all that alive, but in the England way.

"If we can take the best elements of Quins and put them into play with England, then hopefully it will be all good."

Smith played for England in a non-Test match against the Barbarians in June 2019

Marchant has excelled for his club in recent months alongside fly-half Marcus Smith, who looks certain to make his long-awaited England debut against the USA.

"It would be amazing seeing him making his debut for England," Marchant added.

"He is obviously a special player, he's very skilful, he sees the game in a different way and he makes things happen.

"His work-rate and want to get better is something that definitely deserves him a shot, and if he gets it I am sure he will absolutely take that opportunity.

"He is ready for this moment."

England name their team to face the USA at 11:00 BST on Friday.