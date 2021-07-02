Leigh Halfpenny has scored 15 tries, 79 conversions and 198 penalties in 99 internationals for Wales and the British and Irish Lions

Wales v Canada Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 3 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Highlights on S4C.

The quiet man of Welsh rugby will have his moment in the spotlight on Saturday as he becomes Welsh rugby's latest centurion.

Everywhere you go, a similar message about Leigh Halfpenny resonates. A "true professional" and "shining example" to other players.

The shy wing who burst onto the international scene as a teenager in 2008 will now join a select few in playing his 100th international on Saturday when he runs out for Wales against Canada.

It will be a small club he joins when he completes a century of international appearances for Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

An eighth exclusive member after Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Martyn Williams, Gareth Thomas, George North and Adam Jones.

The recognisable scrum cap and unerring boot have become Halfpenny trademarks, also defining images of Welsh success over the last decade.

He is also a man who does his talking on the field. A quiet demeanour off the field but fearless nature on it has seen Warren Gatland calling him the best defensive full-back in the world. Once deemed too small for professional rugby, Halfpenny has proved his doubters wrong.

"Once you cross that white line you're into training or game mode," said Halfpenny.

"We're all competitors and love playing the game. We want to be successful so once you're in that mode, it brings out everything you need to be able to contribute to the team, whether that's delivering on your role or physicality."

Leigh Halfpenny was player of the series when the British and Irish Lions beat Australia in 2013

It is a formula that has allowed the full-back to clock up three figures, 96 internationals in Wales colours and four Tests for the British and Irish Lions.

"It is beyond my wildest dreams," said Halfpenny.

"As a kid, I had a dream to play for Wales and when I played my first game that came true.

"It is hard to think it was 2008, it felt like yesterday running out to play my first game against South Africa.

"Now we are here 13 years later. I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given and it's been special.

"You never take selection for granted and I never thought I would be running out for my 100th international.

"Every time you put that jersey on, it's a huge honour and privilege. I am grateful for the people who have helped me along the way.

"There are so many to mention but I want to thank the coaches, in particular at international level.

"Gats (Warren Gatland) brought me into the squad and gave me my first opportunity and more recently Wayne (Pivac) has shown his faith in me.

"To all the backroom staff, team-mates, friends and family who have helped me, it has been incredible. And my partner Jess and daughter Lily and all the fans.

"Without all of them, this would not be possible, I would not be here today in this position."

Leigh Halfpenny came through Osprey ranks before emerging into senior rugby at Cardiff Blues in 2008 and is now with Scarlets after spell with Toulon

Halfpenny, now 32, will be able to celebrate with his friends and family with 8,200 fans allowed back into the Principality Stadium to watch Wales for the first time since February 2020.

"I feel immensely lucky to be able to have my family there," added Halfpenny.

"They are all coming up including my parents, grandparents, aunties and uncles. We have had about 18-20 tickets.

"It has been a tough year but hugely exciting to see fans back in the stadium. I am sure the 8,000 will make it sound like a full house."

One family member present will be his grandfather Malcolm who helped Halfpenny graduate from the rugby pitches of Gorseinon to become one of the most metronomic kickers the game has ever seen.

"I can't thank him enough for all the support and advice he has given me growing up as a kid," added Halfpenny.

"He has been a huge part in helping me practice my goalkicking.

"He picked me up from school and took me down the field where I worked with him for hours of practice.

"We had some incredible times together and he will be there on Saturday which will be special because he was there for my first cap."

The coaching baton was taken on by Wales kicking legend Neil Jenkins.

"My Grandfather has been a huge part of my career and took me as far as I could with the kicking until I joined the academy system and linked up with Jenks," added Halfpenny.

"I have been extremely fortunate to work with one of the best goal-kickers ever, who has guided me. He started working with me when I was 15 or 16 and has helped me so much."

Halfpenny's career stats and achievements are impressive with 827 points in 99 internationals. Third only in the Wales all-time points scoring to Jenkins and Stephen Jones.

He has been part of a Wales side that won two Grand Slams and four Six Nations titles and reached two World Cup semi-finals.

After being part of three British and Irish Lions tours, his highlight was his man-of-the-series performance against Australia in 2013, a year he was second in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, only behind Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray.

His club highlights include being part of the Cardiff Blues squad that won the Anglo-Welsh Cup and Challenge Cup, and he kicked Toulon to Champions Cup victory in 2015.

So out of all that, what does he view as his highlight?

Leigh Halfpenny (C) and Andy Powell (R) won their debut caps against South Africa in 2008, the same day Adam Jones made his 50th Wales appearance

"It's got to be winning my first cap for Wales," he added.

"It was a boyhood dream to play for my country and I scored my first try against Canada in my second Test playing on the right wing.

"I started with Cardiff Blues that season, got called up to the senior team, played a few games and had the call-up for Wales which was unbelievable.

"To then be selected for the Lions at the end of that season was something I could never have dreamed of. Unfortunately, I got injured but it gave me a taste of what the Lions is all about.

"It motivated me to achieve it again, so to go on the 2013 tour to Australia and play three Tests and win the series was unbelievable.

"It was a special tour and we made lifelong friendships. To be on three Lions tours with 2017 as well is something I couldn't have dreamed of. It's something I still pinch myself about.

"Winning the 2012 Grand Slam with Wales was special and then we backed it up in 2013. It wasn't a Grand Slam but still a Six Nations title."

It has not all been plain sailing. Halfpenny has suffered his share of concussion concerns but it was a serious knee problem that ruled him out of the 2015 World Cup he recalls most vividly.

"I've had a few injuries but if I look back probably the biggest I've had is the ACL injury (anterior cruciate ligament) in 2015 just before the World Cup," he added.

"That was a particularly difficult one to deal with in terms of how long it is with the rehab. It was tough, there are times when you don't know if you're going to come back the same. You have those doubts, but try to remain positive and focused on what you can control.

"You keep putting in the work to get back to where you were. I had the support of friends and family and medical team to get me back but that was still one of the toughest times during my career."

Injury against Italy ended Leigh Halfpenny's hopes of playing at the 2015 World Cup

Halfpenny has come through adversity and is not finished yet. Maybe 100 Wales caps and the 2023 World Cup in France remain possible milestones.

"There feels like there is plenty more in the tank," he added.

"My body feels good and I am loving my rugby. I am enjoying it so hopefully there is plenty more.

"It's an exciting couple of years ahead to the World Cup, and this campaign we've five new caps in the squad who will be playing for Wales for the first time. I am excited to be running out with them on Saturday."