Cardiff Rugby's Jacob Beetham scored two of Wales' tries against France

Hosts Wales suffered their second defeat of the Under-20s Six Nations as France scored five tries to win 36-19 at Cardiff Arms Park.

France's Matthias Haddad powered over for a third minute try but Wales deservedly hit back through Jacob Beetham.

With Wales down to 14 men after Alex Mann was yellow carded, Alexandre Tchaptchet restored France's lead.

Further tries from Enzo Reybier and Tchaptchet saw France secured the bonus point before the interval with Wales' Eddie James lucky to escape with a yellow card after colliding with Tchaptchet.

Thibault Debaes crossed for France's fifth try early in the second half but Wales rallied late on with tries from replacement Morgan Richards and Beetham's second of the game.

In the day's opening game, Italy outclassed Scotland with six tries in a 43-3 win.

Tries from Flavio Vaccari, Lorenzo PaniIon Neculai came in the opening period with captain Luca Andreani, Manfredi Albanese and Mirco Spagnolo crossing after the break.

Scotland's scant reward came from an Ollie Leatherbarrow penalty in the closing stages of the first half.

The tournament continues on Wednesday, 7 July with Italy facing Ireland in the fourth round's opening game (14:00 BST). France then take on Scotland (17:00 BST) before Wales host England (20:00 BST).

All tournament games are being played at the home of Cardiff Rugby to minimise travel during the coronavirus pandemic