England will play the United States and Canada at Twickenham in July

Players who receive a red card or are cited for head contact during the July Tests could reduce their ban by a week if they complete coaching on safe-tackle techniques.

World Rugby said the initiative would run as a pilot programme in elite competitions for one year.

The global governing body is working to reduce concussions in the sport.

A statement said it hoped to encourage players and coaches "to practise tackle technique" with a "lower injury risk".

It added that the coaching option was only available on a "one-off basis" to players to reduce their sanction by a week or a match.

"A player participating in the coaching intervention will work with their coach to identify how technique contributed to the foul play," the statement continued.

"The coach and player will then provide video evidence of the interventions and modifications that they undertook.

"The coaching intervention will be assessed by an independent review group of expert coaches, who will work with the coach where necessary to ensure that the highlighted areas of technique have been addressed."

In 2020, a group of former players launched a legal claim against the game's authorities for negligence, saying the sport had left them with permanent brain damage.

The game has seen an increase in red cards in recent years as World Rugby tries to reduce head injuries, but in June Exeter boss Rob Baxter criticised "frightening inconsistency" in how dangerous tackles are interpreted after two of his players were given four-week bans.