Nathan Earle scored 23 tries in his 53 Premiership appearances for Quins

Newcastle Falcons have made their sixth pre-season signing by bringing in former England Under-20 winger Nathan Earle from new Premiership champions Harlequins.

Hong Kong-born Earle, 26, follows the same route taken by England full-back Mike Brown, by signing a two-year deal.

Earle joined Quins in 2018, also from the then champions, Saracens.

He came off the bench to score the last of Sarries' four tries in their 27-10 Twickenham final win over Exeter.

Earle, who signed an undisclosed-length contract extension with Quins 13 months ago, was in the England set-up prior to suffering a knee injury in April 2019.

Falcons boss Dean Richards said: "Nathan is someone who has scored tries and won trophies wherever he has been. I'm delighted to have been able to bring him up to Newcastle.

"He's another good English player adding to what is already a competitive squad, and I'm looking forward to seeing the impact he can make for us."

"I can't wait to get stuck into pre-season on July 19," added Earle. "My little brother and my best mate were both at university in Newcastle so I've been up there plenty of times, and have a bit of an insight into what the place is about."

"I had a couple of positive chats with Dean Richards, and it was really his whole outlook on things which led me to believe that this was the best option for me.

"I feel like Newcastle is somewhere which is going to be exciting next season, and I'll obviously have familiar faces like Mike Brown who is making the same move, and Tom Penny, who I played with the season before when he came down to Quins."

The Falcons have also signed four forwards, Worcester pair Richard Palframan and Quins old boy George Merrick, ex-Ulster lock Matthew Dalton and Connacht tight-head prop Conor Kenny.