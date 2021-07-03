Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cokanasiga signed a contract extension through to the end of the 2022-23 season with Bath in March

England v United States Date: Sunday 4 July Kick-off: 14:00 BST Venue: Twickenham Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England wing Joe Cokanasiga says he "lost the reason why I play rugby" as he prepares to play Test rugby for the first time in nearly two years.

Cokanasiga, 23, suffered a serious knee injury in England's 45-7 Rugby World Cup win over the United States in September 2019.

"I think I've worked really hard, just to try to sort not only my knee, but also my confidence," said Cokanasiga.

"It wasn't me playing. I kind of lost the reason why I play rugby."

Cokanasiga credits work he did with psychologist Katie Warriner at club side Bath with helping him rediscover his best form.

"I'd been out for a whole year and I didn't have the best of seasons at the start," he added

"My form wasn't great. I was just forcing stuff, I wasn't playing the rugby I play.

"So I took a bit of time off and sorted everything out physically and mentally, gained trust back in the knee, and in myself.

"And towards the end I think I was starting to hit back my form. I just need to back myself, and just believe in myself."

Cokanasiga will start Sunday's Test against the United States as the most experienced player in a back three that is completed by debutant Freddie Steward of Leicester and Bristol's Max Malins.

"The last time I played was against the USA, so that feels a bit weird but it's an exciting group. I've been thinking about it all a lot this week," he said.