Sigma Lions 14-56 British and Irish Lions: Josh Adams scores four tries

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Louis Rees Zammit
Debutant Rees-Zammit scored four minutes into the Lions' South African tour opener
Sigma Lions v British and Irish Lions
Sigma Lions (7) 14
Tries Tshituka, Maxwane Con: Hendrikse 2
British and Irish Lions (21) 56
Tries: Rees-Zammit, H Watson, Price, Adams 4, Davies Cons: Farrell 8

Josh Adams scored four tries as the British and Irish Lions saw off the Sigma Lions in impressive style in their tour opener in Johannesburg.

Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit scored a fourth-minute debut try, with Ali Price and Hamish Watson following him over.

Adams ran in four well-taken tries after the break to take the contest out of sight, with replacement Gareth Davies also crossing.

The hosts lost heart and couldn't make the altitude count in their favour.

Four years ago, the Lions opened their tour with a stuttering 13-7 win over a thrown-together New Zealand Barbarians side that bolstered All Black confidence rather than the tourists'.

In a match played behind closed doors, this was a far more convincing victory as club and country combinations brought cohesion to a near-scratch side.

A stadium worker sanitising the post protectors at Ellis Park
Covid protocols are in place around the tour with cases rising in South Africa

Chris Harris' chip set up Gloucester team-mate Rees-Zammit for the opening try, Price gave Scotland team-mate Finn Russell the security to express himself at 10, while Jamie George and Maro Itoje's England and Saracens connection tied up line-out ball.

There were, however, also signs of the tourists coming together as a team with Price's try and Adams' first score coming from the back of the line-out and the pages of attack coach Gregor Townsend's playbook.

Defence coach Steve Tandy will also have been pleased by a 10-minute period in the first half where the home side managed to apply sustained pressure inside the 22m but were repelled by committed and coordinated resistance.

Captain Stuart Hogg, left out of the starting line-up for Exeter's Premiership play-off campaign, looked sharp. The full-back claimed the high balls, posed a threat with ball in hand and superbly chased down Sbusiso Sangweni to deny an interception try.

Watson dampened down any doubts over his ability to compete physically against South African physicality with a typically all-action display in the back row, while Elliot Daly looked dangerous running at a tiring defence off the bench. And, unlike against Japan last weekend, there were no new injuries to the squad.

However, the opposition will get tougher. The Sigma Lions, who lost four out of five matches in the recent Rainbow Cup, look to be the weakest team on the Lions itinerary.

The Sharks, who the tourists meet on Wednesday, will be a step up in quality.

Russell predictably unpredictable at 10

Finn Russell
The Lions' matches are being played behind closed doors

Russell making his first start for the British and Irish Lions and with space, time and abundance of front-foot ball, took the chance to make his Test claim.

The Scotland fly-half showed his intent in the opening minute, chipping across field in search of the pace of Rees-Zammit.

That kick failed to hit its target, but, Russell was never deterred. His speed of thought and hand was key to springing Harris, who chipped ahead for Rees-Zammit's fourth-minute opener and he set up Adams' second with a deft dink over a blitz defence.

Russell's combination with England captain Owen Farrell was not always smooth, but it asked questions of the hosts' defence that other combinations can't.

At points Russell slipped into second receiver outside Farrell to get closer to the edge of the defence and the pace out wide.

After a man-of-the-match display full of poise and control from Dan Biggar in last weekend's win over Japan, Russell's performance underlined the different options at 10. Which Warren Gatland will choose is no clearer.

Adams racks up scores to make point

Josh Adams
Adams was the top try-scorer at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Adams stretched over for a score against Japan at Murrayfield last weekend and took his four tries in similarly clinical fashion.

It was in the same stadium in 1997 that John Bentley scored a superb 60m try to throw himself into Test contention. None of Adams' scores were of that quality, but through sheer quantity he made his point.

The wing is up against some stiff opposition for a starting Test spot, with 2017 starter Anthony Watson also in the squad, but his streak and the extra experience he has over Rees-Zammit and Duhan van der Merwe have surely put him in pole position.

Man of the match - Hamish Watson

Hamish Watson
Watson, named as the player of the Six Nations, kept up his form with another all-court display

Analysis

BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones: Plenty of impressive performances across the board for the Lions - Elliot Daly looked especially sharp when he came on - and although the Finn Russell and Owen Farrell partnership in midfield didn't quite click, Warren Gatland will reflect on a very decent first outing on South African soil.

And after starring at the Rugby World Cup, Josh Adams continues to prove he is a phenomenal try-scorer on the big stage.

Line-ups

British and Irish Lions: Hogg; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Farrell, Adams; Russell, Price; W Jones, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Hill, Lawes, H Watson, Faletau.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Fagerson, Henderson, Simmonds, Davies, Aki, Daly.

Sigma Lions: Viljoen; Ulengo, Rass, Odendaal, Maxwane; Hendrikse, Smit; McBeth, Botha, Dreyer, Schoeman, Nothnagel, Sangweni, V Tshituka, Horn (capt).

Replacements: Visagie, Sithole, Sadie, Straeuli, E Tshituka, Van den Berg, Zeilinga, Kriel.

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by RHOADES, today at 20:25

    Finn was Finn - that’s why he was taken off.

    Daly put his hand up for outside centre which could mean

    Murray
    Farrell
    Henshaw
    Daly

    Otherwise, it will be

    Murray
    Biggar
    Farrell
    Henshaw

    Daly in the 23

    If Watson shows up

    Williams
    Watson
    Adams

    Otherwise

    Hogg
    Adams
    Williams

    All pretty pointless unless Lions get parity up front; England couldn’t and I question whether these Lions can.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:20

    Well done the British and Irish Lions. Watson Adams and Lawes excellent plus plenty of other good performances. The farrell russell partnership didn't click but can't get everything right on the first outing in South Africa. Very good start.

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 20:17

    No one played themselves out of contention which is good. Sterner tests ahead and I think it will be another couple of games before we have an idea of the test 15/23. Gats will be relatively pleased. Different team again of Wednesday against the Sharks. Cannot wait!

  • Comment posted by Honest ABE, today at 20:15

    10 Englishmen in the squad and they can't muster a try between them. I'm not surprised to see the Celts leading the way but I fear we are carrying too much dead weight to trouble SA.

  • Comment posted by Res ipsa loquitur, today at 20:14

    Gats’ comments on Russell after the game said a lot. Think he prefers a more solid 10. Same type of thinking will go against Simmonds. Watson, Adams, Hill, Faletau all did themselves no harm.

    • Reply posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 20:16

      waggleyerwallies replied:
      Except Gatland dropped biggar for the more dynamic running game of anscombe....until he got injured!

      Just in case you forgot...😉

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 20:13

    Good run out, many played well, Watson, Lawes, George, Itoje Adams, Harris, Sinckler some a bit quiet, Hogg, TF,. Wyn Jones was struggled in the scrum.

    Line out excellent

    Russell was his usual mixed bag, others answered their critics, such as Daly.

    Subs made a huge difference.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 20:22

      U172022112003 replied:
      I think you can add LRZ to that list. We know his attacking capabilities but he showed some good defence and positioning.

  • Comment posted by Ecnerwal Eyot, today at 20:13

    Winning becomes a habit and a win on Wednesday will be a real boost. Not seen Curry or. Navidi yet, will push Watson for 7 jersey.

  • Comment posted by Fiona Partridge, today at 20:09

    Would be really nice, to unite the country after the past year of covid, to have this tour shown on free to view TV. Such a shame no-one can arrange this. It is, unfortunately, all about the money.

  • Comment posted by newportOB, today at 20:07

    Let's face it, the other Lions were abysmal and ultimately poor preparation for the much tougher tests to come.

  • Comment posted by dahemingway, today at 20:05

    How on earth was Cowan Dickie cleared to play after last weeks concussion. No wonder brains are damaged has to be a mandatory fortnight for a failed HIA or out cold.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 20:09

      U172022112003 replied:
      He's Cornish so very hard headed!

  • Comment posted by Old Openside, today at 20:05

    Warren Gatland will be happy with this opener, although there will be much stiffer opposition ahead !

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 20:00

    Hamish Watson is too small for the Lions? you must have meant too strong. great performance! also i was extremely impressed by Jamie George at the lineout, Scotland would kill for someone with his accuracy at hooker. if the lineout keeps up to this standard, it will be a great weapon in the tests vs SA.

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 20:00

    ...and the Scottish Lions are out the blocks and ROARING!!! 🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by CPMAC, today at 20:03

      CPMAC replied:
      British and Irish lions mate. No such thing as Scottish lions. We all moan like f&@k when the English say “English Lions” so why should it be any different. 1 team - Lions.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 19:59

    First objective was no major injuries and second to win. Great to see so many tries, made by the forwards and backs, go lions.

  • Comment posted by m charnock, today at 19:58

    I know that it wasn’t the toughest opposition but was that the same Elliot Daly that Eddie Jones plays out of position for England?

    • Reply posted by LD Rob, today at 20:00

      LD Rob replied:
      Absolutely Eddie Jones are you watching!

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 19:57

    A great start. Some burning lungs at altitude after just 5 days in-country, but a pretty decent team performance. The team seem to be smiling, together and pretty damn confident. Adams looking good value, great stats from Jamie George. A few tough selection choices coming up. And no injuries, I think, so great news. Hamish as indestructible as ever…🇬🇧🦁

    • Reply posted by Insert Name Here, today at 20:00

      Insert Name Here replied:
      Apologies: 🇬🇧& 🇮🇪 🦁 My bad. 😔

  • Comment posted by CPMAC, today at 19:56

    Watson and Harris were immense today, Itoje and George link up seamlessly. Some great stand out performances today but bigger than that, the team is gelling nicely and giving the selectors a massive headache.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 20:00

      Gaz replied:
      Cant judge on todays opposition, too early to call.

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 19:55

    Well done the Lions Adams, Watson and Hogg test starters. Well done also to Itoje, Lawes, Harris and Russell. Farrell was poor at best and should not make the test squad on this form

  • Comment posted by Devon Maid, today at 19:55

    Yes, Josh Adams! Awesome start for our Lions, well done, Everyone.

  • Comment posted by Oompus, today at 19:54

    "the Finn Russell and Owen Farrell partnership in midfield didn't quite click" - they play different sports, let alone styles. Biggar is somewhere in the middle and will start the Tests.

    • Reply posted by sherbertlemon, today at 19:58

      sherbertlemon replied:
      Perhaps, but all depends on how they want to play the tests - I thought today’s and last weeks’ tactics were night and day.

      Farrell looked a hindrance at 12 though. Would be good to see Russell with last weeks three-quarters.

