Josh Adams: Warren Gatland hails British and Irish Lions wing's try-scoring record

Wales wing Josh Adams is hoping his British and Irish Lions try-scoring exploits have put down a marker for a Test spot against South Africa.

Adams scored four tries in the 56-14 victory over Sigma Lions, having also crossed in the warm-up win over Japan.

The Lions have four more warm-up games before meeting the Springboks in the first Test on 24 July.

"Every opportunity you get to play is a chance to make a statement," said Adams, 26.

"There were a few walk-ins so I can't take too much credit but I am happy to score four."

Adams was the only member of the squad to start the first two matches.

"I was happy to because it is a shorter tour with fewer warm-up games; you've got to take a chance when you get it," he added.

"There's a few more games to come. There's other boys with plenty of other opportunities but you can only do what you can when you get the chance."

Adams had never scored four tries in one game before the Sigma Lions triumph.

That is despite the fact he is a proven try scorer, with 17 in 32 internationals for Wales.

"A winger is like a striker in football, it's my job to score tries, like it is theirs to score goals," added Adams, who finished top of the 2019 World Cup try-scoring charts.

"There are other aspects of the game that are vitally important but once you get on a run, you work your hardest to keep it going.

"I didn't have to do much for one or two, but that's how it goes. You've got to be in the right place at the right time."

Hogg revels in 'terrific experience'

Adams is preparing for the tour at a time when he is set to become a father, with his partner Georgia due to give birth to their first child later this month.

The Cardiff Blues wing chose to tour South Africa after being picked by Warren Gatland and discussing the situation with his family.

"She [Georgia] spoke to me after the game and I said, 'Look, don't jump around too much'. We want to hold off a bit, so it was good," he added.

"I have had the full support of all my family so it's more repaying them for backing me, giving me their full support prior to coming.

"Everything I'm doing out here, all the hard work I am putting in, is all for them back home."

Adams has bounced back after being left out of Wales' opening two Six Nations games in February for a Covid-19 bubble breach, when he attended a family event celebrating his partner's pregnancy.

"Missing the two games didn't help but you've got to take your chances when they come," said Adams.

"I played the last three games for Wales and we went on a good run as a team.

"I had great support round me - the union, coaching staff, players, were great to me. I was always kept in the loop. I just had to work hard when I came back. You have to believe. If you lose that, it can easily slip away."

The touring Lions next face Sharks on 7 July before taking on the Bulls three days later.