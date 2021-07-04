Tom Cowan-Dickie: Cornish Pirates hooker signs new one-year deal

Tom Cowan-Dickie
Tom Cowan-Dickie first played for Cornish Pirates in October 2010

Cornish Pirates hooker Tom Cowan-Dickie has signed a new one-year contract.

The 30-year-old elder brother of Exeter, England and British Lions' Luke Cowan-Dickie rejoined the Pirates from Plymouth Albion in 2017, having begun his career at the club.

Injury has restricted him to just four appearances since January 2020.

"Having had a difficult few years injury-wise, we are really pleased to be able to sign Tom back on," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"Everyone feels confident that he is going to fully recover well from his injury, and we are now just looking forward to him once again being a talented and wholehearted Cornishman who is able to take to the field and enjoy some significant game time this year."

