Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry has recovered from a pectoral injury and will face the Sharks

Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Date: Wednesday, 7 July Kick-off: 18:00 BST Venue: Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England flanker Tom Curry will make his first appearance for the British and Irish Lions while Ireland's Iain Henderson will be captain against the Sharks in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Wales lock Adam Beard and back row Josh Navidi will also make their debuts after being called up as replacements.

Sam Simmonds will make his first international start in three years with Curry and Navidi in the back row.

Tour skipper Conor Murray is among the replacements.

After defeating Japan at Murrayfield, the Lions recorded a first win on South African soil when they thumped the Sigma Lions 56-14 on Saturday.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Watson, Daly, Aki, Van der Merwe; Biggar, Davies; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Fagerson, Henderson (capt), Beard, Navidi, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Furlong, Beirne, Conan, Murray, Hogg, Harris.

Curry is yet to play a part in the tour after coming into camp with a pectoral injury while Beard and Navidi joined the team the night before they left for South Africa following injuries to captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric.

Wednesday's fixture is the second of five warm-up games in South Africa before the three-Test series against the Springboks begins on 24 July.

Head coach Warren Gatland has said England's Owen Farrell would start at number 10 at some point during the warm-up games but the England captain is not included in the matchday 23.

Instead, Wales' Dan Biggar starts at fly-half with Ireland's Bundee Aki and England's Elliot Daly at 12 and 13 respectively.

More to follow.