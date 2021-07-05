Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Chris Farrell scored one of Ireland's five tries against Japan

Injured backs Chris Farrell and Jordan Larmour have been released from the Ireland camp ahead of Saturday's game against the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

Munster centre Farrell (head injury) and Leinster utility player Larmour (groin) will be managed by the medical teams at their respective provinces.

Back-row Peter O'Mahony also leaves the squad to begin his off season.

Ireland beat Japan 39-31 in a thrilling encounter in Dublin on Saturday while USA lost 43-29 to England on Sunday.

Gary Gold's side ran in four tries in their defeat at Twickenham.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell retains a 35-man group and will name his side for the second summer international on Thursday.

Farrell requires assessment on a head injury after being forced off during Saturday's 39-31 win over Japan, while Leinster back Larmour suffered a groin problem in that match.

Uncapped contingent Robert Baloucoune, Caolin Blade, Harry Byrne, Tom Daly, James Hume, Michael Lowry, Paul Boyle, Peter Dooley, Ross Molony, Tom O'Toole, Nick Timoney and Fineen Wycherley will hope to be handed the chance to make their international debuts on Saturday.

Munster forward Gavin Coombes was the sole Irish debutant in the entertaining five-try success over Japan, which was secured by scores from Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Finlay Bealham, Josh Van Der Flier and Jacob Stockdale, plus 14 points from the boot of Joey Carbery.

Ireland have played the USA twice in the last three years, winning 55-19 in New Jersey in 2017 and then 57-14 in Dublin in 2018.

The teams will meet again in Las Vegas in the autumn.

Ireland squad for summer series fixture against USA on 10 July: Backs: Will Addison (Ulster), Robert Baloucoune (Ulster), Caolin Blade (Connacht), Billy Burns (Ulster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Joey Carbery (Munster), Craig Casey (Munster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Shane Daly (Munster), Tom Daly (Connacht), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster), James Hume (Ulster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Michael Lowry (Ulster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster).

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Belham (Connacht), Paul Boyle (Connacht), Ed Byrne (Leinster), Gavin Coombes (Munster), Ultan Dillane (Connacht), Peter Dooley (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Dave Heffernan (Connacht), Rob Herring (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Dave Kilcoyne (Munster), Ross Molony (Leinster), Tom O'Toole (Ulster), James Ryan (Leinster), John Ryan (Munster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Fineen Wycherley (Munster).