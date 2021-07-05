Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Former Sale prop James Flynn brings some Premiership experience to the Jersey Reds pack

Jersey Reds have made three new additions to their forward pack ahead of the start of the new season.

Former Sale prop James Flynn, 27, joins the Championship side from Ampthill, having spent time at Yorkshire Carnegie after leaving the Sharks in 2019 after playing 55 times in a seven-year spell.

Back-row Alex Humfrey, 27, joins from Ampthill having also played two Premiership Cup matches at Bath.

South African back-row Wesley White, 25, completes the signings.

He has played Major League rugby in the United States for the Austin Gilgronis, in the French second tier for Montauban, and was part of a pre-season squad for the South African 7s squad.

"All three of them have got some good rugby experience under their belts but I believe can now push on in their careers in Jersey and make a real impact here," said Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

Sale pre-season visit

Sale were beaten by Exeter in last month's Premiership semi-finals

Meanwhile, the Reds have also confirmed that Sale Sharks will be their second Premiership opponent during pre-season.

The Premiership semi-finalists will face Jersey on Friday 3 September - a week after Leicester Tigers visit the island.

It will be a first game against Jersey for the Sharks, whose former hooker Rob Webber is now forwards coach at the Reds.

"Sale have shown over recent seasons that they are one of the strongest sides in the Premiership and it will be a massive opportunity for our players to test themselves against a squad packed with talent," added Biljon.