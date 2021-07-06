Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Leigh Halfpenny has become the eighth Welshman to achieve 100 international caps

Wales have confirmed Leigh Halfpenny will require surgery after the full-back was ruled out of the summer series with a knee injury.

Halfpenny suffered the injury as he made his 100th Test appearance in the 68-12 win against Canada.

The 32-year-old went down inside the first minute of his 96th Wales cap, having also played in four British and Irish Lions Tests.

No time scale has been given on a return.

Halfpenny, of Scarlets, will go under the knife with the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) saying further assessments will be required to determine his long-term prognosis and management.

Uncapped Dragons centre Aneurin Owen, who has been training with the squad as an attached player, has now been officially added as Halfpenny's replacement.

Wales now face Argentina in a two-Test series on 10 and 17 July in Cardiff.