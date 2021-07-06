Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Huw Jones scored two tries in this year's Six Nations, including one against Ireland

Scotland centre Huw Jones has joined Premiership champions Harlequins.

The 27-year-old, who ends a four-year stay at Glasgow Warriors, has won 31 Scotland caps - the most recent coming in this year's Six Nations.

Born in Scotland but raised in England, Jones began his career in South Africa, playing for the Western Province and Stormers before moving to Glasgow.

Primarily a centre, Jones can also play full-back and featured in all five of Scotland's 2021 Six Nations games.

Harlequins have not disclosed the length of Jones' contract with the club.

"Huw is an attack-minded player, and we believe he will fit into the Harlequins way well," Quins' attack and backs coach Nick Evans said.

"We look for players who will suit the Harlequins DNA, and we see that in Huw. We're excited to see him link up with the squad this summer as we look to build upon last season's success."

Jones will link up with former Stormers team-mate Wilco Louw at the Stoop, having scored 12 tries in 49 games for the Warriors.

"To be able to join the reigning Premiership champions and a side that plays such an attractive brand of rugby is a rare opportunity and one that I couldn't turn down," Jones told the Harlequins website. external-link

"The Quins way of playing was an attractive prospect, but there's also something unique building here with a special team. There's a great playing group here and some fantastic coaches and I can't wait to get stuck in.

"Quins are looking to build upon their trophy win this season, and I'm looking forward to playing my part in that journey."