Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Simmons has played 25 times for Leicester Tigers in all competitions

Jersey Reds have signed six new backs, including three scrum-halves, as they continue to build their squad ahead of the new Championship season.

James Mitchell, 26, joins from Doncaster having previously been with Northampton while fellow scrum-half Harry Simmons, 23, arrives on loan from Leicester Tigers.

Will Lane, 21, is the third scrum-half to join the islanders.

Centre Jordan Holgate and wingers Ryan Olowofela and Will Brown also arrive.

Olowofela, 23, is a former England Sevens player who spent the past two seasons at Northampton - he is the twin brother of Leicester back Jordan Olowofela.

Brown, 22, moves to Jersey having played for Championship rivals Ampthill last season, while South African centre Holgate, 24, has most recently spent a season and a half with Russian side Slava Moscow.

The signings come after Jersey unveiled three new forwards on Tuesday, as well as announcing a pre-season game against Premiership semi-finalists Sale Sharks.