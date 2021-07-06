Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Callum Sheedy (R) is benefiting from the guidance of Wales attack coach Stephen Jones

Wales v Argentina - first Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date : Saturday, 10 July Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 21:00 BST.

Callum Sheedy is relishing his rugby education with Wales under fly-half greats Stephen Jones and Neil Jenkins.

The 25-year-old Bristol stand-off impressed as Wales' starting 10 in last weekend's 68-12 win over Canada.

Sheedy is set to continue his education under the gaze of role model Jones - with Jenkins on British and Irish Lions duty - against Argentina on Saturday.

"It was weird when I first met Steve, because I grew up watching him," Sheedy said.

"His battles with (former Ireland fly-half) Ronan O'Gara over the years would be my favourite games and stuff.

"When I got to finally speak to him I was a bit sheepish and could not believe it was actually him.

"Being able to work with him and see his ideas, his energy and enthusiasm on the game and for attacking rugby really does rub off on the players."

Skills and kicking specialist Neil Jenkins, Wales' record Test points scorer, may be on Lions duty in South Africa, but attack coach Jones - like Jenkins a former dual Wales and Lions Test star - offers key guidance ahead of back-to-back encounters against Argentina in Cardiff.

Sheedy also highlighted the similar attacking philosophies of Wales coach Wayne Pivac and his club Bristol under Pat Lam.

"I definitely feel by working with Stephen and Jenks - those guys who have played 10 for Wales with so many caps - just makes me such a better person and player," Sheedy said.

"Steve and Wayne are all for 'if you see it, go for it', so in terms of the bigger picture there aren't that many differences (between Wales and Bristol).

"When you get to the international stage you have to be a little bit more pragmatic in terms of where you are playing on the pitch. Territory is key in a lot of these games.

"That doesn't mean you kick everything, because you can still run and make ground. It is kind of marrying up the two."

Sheedy, who won his 10th cap against Canada, is enjoying being on Wales duty despite a "brutal" end to Bristol's English Premiership season.

He has had little time to dwell on a shattering semi-final play-off defeat against Harlequins just over two weeks ago.

Quins wiped out a 28-point deficit at Ashton Gate to win 43-36 after extra time, ending Bristol's title hopes, and were then crowned champions following an equally-memorable Twickenham victory over Exeter seven days later.

Sheedy has already returned to Test rugby, kicking 14 points as Wales launched their summer series by thrashing Canada at the Principality Stadium.

Argentina now await the Guinness Six Nations title holders, meaning no let-up for Sheedy and company.

"The way it (the play-off) ended was brutal and I still feel I am going to wake up and it was a bad dream," he said.

"To come straight into (the Wales) camp was brilliant, because there is nothing worse if you have a bad loss and have to sit and dwell on it for up to eight weeks.

"Being able to come into a new environment, refresh the brain and get back to work, there is no time to be feeling sorry for yourself when you come into an international camp, otherwise you will be left behind.

"It takes your mind off the club stuff and you are 100% in this mindset."

Cardiff Blues fly-half Jarrod Evans is now also fit after recovering from an ankle injury and Sheedy says the duo have been friendly rivals for a long time.

"We go all the way back to the under-10s when I was playing for St Peter's and he was playing for Pontyclun," said Sheedy.

"Even then people would be saying it's Callum v Jarrod. We get on brilliantly and we're good friends off the pitch. It's very competitive on the pitch, but great we can have that bit of banter.

"We'd like to think we help to get the best out of each other, not just in this camp, but since we were 10."