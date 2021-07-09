Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland eased past Georgia 48-7 when the sides last met in October

The Scotland squad has been released from their summer camp without playing a game after a visit to Georgia was cancelled due to positive Covid cases.

The Georgians had a tour of South Africa cut short by coronavirus.

And with a 12-day period of isolation required and further medical assessment, Scotland's 17 July visit has been called off.

The Scotland squad had recently returned to graduated training after four positive tests.

Games against England A and Romania were also called off for the same reason.

Interim head coach Mike Blair said he was "massively disappointed" but added "player welfare must always come first".

"Our thoughts are certainly with those affected in the Georgian camp as we have been through a similar situation," he added.

"It's clearly been a frustrating couple of weeks given the positive cases and subsequent cancellations, however I can't fault the hard work and effort put in by this group of players through what has been a tough period."