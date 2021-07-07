Ben Donnell: Back-row forward signs new London Irish contract

Ben Donnell in action for London Irish
Ben Donnell featured 16 times in all competitions last season as London Irish finished ninth in the Premiership

London Irish back-row forward Ben Donnell has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 20-year-old academy graduate has made a total of 34 appearances for the Exiles.

"Ben has enjoyed a couple of really positive seasons with us," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.external-link

"He is developing into a fine player and we're excited about seeing that progression continue."

The length of Donnell's new deal at the Brentford Community Stadium has not been disclosed.

