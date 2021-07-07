Ben Donnell: Back-row forward signs new London Irish contract
London Irish back-row forward Ben Donnell has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.
The 20-year-old academy graduate has made a total of 34 appearances for the Exiles.
"Ben has enjoyed a couple of really positive seasons with us," Irish director of rugby Declan Kidney told the club website.
"He is developing into a fine player and we're excited about seeing that progression continue."
The length of Donnell's new deal at the Brentford Community Stadium has not been disclosed.