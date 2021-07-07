Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh Adams has scored eight tries for the Lions in three games

Cell C Sharks v British and Irish Lions Cell C Sharks: (0) 7 Try: Venter Con: Bosch British and Irish Lions: (26) 54 Tries: Adams 3, Van der Merwe 3, Aki, Rees-Zammit Cons: Farrell 3, Russell 4

The British and Irish Lions overcame rising coronavirus uncertainty to claim a composed eight-try win against the Sharks.

Organisers confirmed the game was on less than two hours before kick-off after a Lions player and a management team member tested positive.

Warren Gatland made eight late changes because of players isolating.

Nevertheless, full-back Josh Adams and wing Duhan van der Merwe claimed a hat-trick each for a dominant win.

Earlier in the match, Owen Farrell left the field after appearing to hurt his shoulder and wing Louis Rees-Zammit went off moments before full time to receive treatment on his hamstring.

They were two blows to an already depleted backline, with Finn Russell the only back among the replacements.

Also on Wednesday, South Africa's fixture against Georgia was cancelled after Covid-19 outbreaks in both camps and on Tuesday the Lions' 10 July game against the Bulls was postponed because of coronavirus cases in the South African side.

How did Lions coronavirus chaos unravel?

In March, Lions organisers rejected contingency plans to play at home or in Australia and decided to go ahead with the South Africa tour.

The country is now battling a third wave of coronavirus and entered a strict lockdown shortly before Gatland's side landed.

The Springboks - who are due to play their first Test against the Lions on 24 July - have had to isolate twice in the past two weeks and cancelled the Georgia game after 12 positive tests in the world champions' camp.

Shortly after, the Lions announced that a member of the management team had tested positive and the game against the Sharks was thrown into doubt.

The touring group was retested and less than two hours before kick-off the Lions confirmed the game could go ahead but the number of players isolating meant Gatland had to make eight changes, with four staff members also confined to the hotel.

Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies, Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Stuart Hogg and Chris Harris were withdrawn from the matchday 23 and Gatland was left with seven forwards and just one back on the bench.

Lions managing director Ben Calveley told Sky Sports there was "no intention to deviate" from the tour schedule.

Van der Merwe and Adams shine as Lions shake off doubts

Duhan van der Merwe was born in South Africa and represented the country at Under-20 level

The disarray of the hours before kick-off was plain to see as Farrell took to the pitch with no number on his shirt and Rees-Zammit played with the 10 that should have belonged to the England fly-half.

Nevertheless Adams - at full-back rather than on the wing - continued in his prolific try-scoring vein to bring his tally to eight in three games for the Lions.

The message that the tourists would not be deterred by a global pandemic was further emphasised by man-of-the-match Van der Merwe's efforts.

Gatland has no shortage of expert finishers in a competitive back three, with Rees-Zammit showing his pace as he covered 60m down the right wing to score.

Before the news of the positive Covid tests, the back row had been one of the main topics of discussion and flanker Tom Curry made his case for a Test spot with an excellent try-saving turnover and later an impressive back-handed offload, while number eight Sam Simmonds showed off his speed.

It is unclear how long players will have to isolate for and when Gatland will have a full-strength backline again.

But the midfield combination of Farrell, Bundee Aki and Elliot Daly showed promise as the fly-half's clever chip set up Van der Merwe's second try and Aki flaunted his ball-carrying power to go over from short range.

Slick offloading helped James Venter cross for the Sharks, but the Lions will be pleased with their clever attacking play too and in defence it was late call-up Josh Navidi who led the way with a team-high 16 tackles.

Line-ups

Cell C Sharks: Libbok; Kok, Ward, Louw, Abrahams; Bosch, Hendrikse; Mona, Mbatha, Mchunu, Van Heerden, Andrews, Venter, Bholi, Buthelezi (capt).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Mchunu, Herbst, Van der Mescht, Hugo, Richardson, Williams,Volmink.

British and Irish Lions: Adams, Rees-Zammit, Daly, Aki, Van der Merwe; Farrell, Price; Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Fagerson, Henderson (capt), Beard, Navidi, Curry, Simmonds.

Replacements: Owens, Sutherland, Furlong, Itoje, Conan, H Watson, Russell, Faletau