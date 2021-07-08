Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Christian Scotland-Williamson described his NFL chances as a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' when he left Worcester in 2017

Former American football player Christian Scotland-Williamson has joined English champions Harlequins.

The 27-year-old moves back to rugby union three years after leaving Worcester to join the Pittsburgh Steelers as a tight-end and will play as a second-row for Quins.

He was signed to the Steelers' practise squad through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.

But he did not play a game for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

"I have learned some valuable lessons from my time in America and am coming back to rugby with a different perspective," Scotland-Williamson told the Harlequins website.

"Performing on the highest stage is a privilege and one I don't take for granted.

"Harlequins play an attractive brand of rugby and play the game the right way.

"I am looking forward to working with the coaches to take another step forward in my career."

'A fantastic athlete with strong roots in rugby'

Scotland-Williamson is one of three former Premiership players to try and make the switch to the NFL in recent years.

Former Wasps and England player Christian Wade is in his third season as a running-back for the Buffalo Bills.

Wade, 30, scored an impressive 65-yard touchdown on his debut in a pre-season game in 2019 but has yet to feature in an NFL match.

Former Newcastle, London Irish and England Sevens player Alex Gray moved to the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, but returned to rugby union with Bath in November last year after failing to make it as a tight-end.

"Christian is a fantastic athlete with strong roots in rugby," said Harlequins scrum coach Adam Jones.

"Christian has had a wonderful chance to experience the NFL over the last few years off the back of impressing during his time with Worcester.

"I'm sure he'll bring that experience into our team and contribute well to our levelling up as a team."