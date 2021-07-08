Kyle Rowe: London Irish sign winger from Edinburgh
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Premiership club London Irish have signed winger Kyle Rowe from Pro14 side Edinburgh.
The 23-year-old has represented Scotland at Under-20 level and was a core player for his country's Sevens side during the 2019-20 campaign.
Rowe, who can also play at full-back, trained with Edinburgh and previously played for Ayr.
"It's a great opportunity for me to come down to London, playing for a club that has big ambitions," he said.
The Exiles have not disclosed the length of Rowe's deal at the Brentford Community Stadium.