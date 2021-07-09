Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Last season was Dan Richardson's first at Championship level

Leicester Tigers have signed prop forward Dan Richardson from Championship side Jersey Reds.

The 25-year-old, who has also spent time at Fylde and Rotherham, started nine of the islanders' 10 Championship fixtures last season.

Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "He's a tough Cumbrian lad and will be a good addition to our forward pack.

"Dan is determined to continue to improve and hungry to learn, as well as contribute to what we are building."