Dan Richardson: Leicester Tigers sign Jersey Reds prop forward
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Leicester Tigers have signed prop forward Dan Richardson from Championship side Jersey Reds.
The 25-year-old, who has also spent time at Fylde and Rotherham, started nine of the islanders' 10 Championship fixtures last season.
Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick said: "He's a tough Cumbrian lad and will be a good addition to our forward pack.
"Dan is determined to continue to improve and hungry to learn, as well as contribute to what we are building."