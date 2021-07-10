England 70-14 Canada: Adam Radwan and Jamie Blamire score hat-tricks in big win

Jamie Blamire scores
Jamie Blamire powered over for three tries as England's pack dominated
Summer international: England v Canada
England: (42) 70
Tries: Blamire 3, Radwan 3, Cokanasiga 2, Genge, Penalty Try Cons: Smith 9
Canada: (14) 14
Tries: Braude, Lloyd Cons: Nelson 2

Newcastle duo Adam Radwan and Jamie Blamire both scored hat-tricks as England racked up 10 tries to thrash Canada at Twickenham.

Wing Radwan showed his electric pace to make a big impression on his debut, while hooker Blamire demonstrated his scoring prowess from close range.

Joe Cokanasiga added two tries while man of the match Ellis Genge and a penalty try completed England's 10.

Marcus Smith kicked nine conversions as England finished their season in style.

The Harlequins star, who made his England debut in last week's win over the United States, then found out he had been called up to the British and Irish Lions squad when he was replaced towards the end of the game.

Marcus Smith congratulated by team-mates for his Lions call-up
At the end of the game the England squad gathered to congratulate Marcus Smith on his Lions call-up

Blamire makes perfect start

With 12 regulars away with the Lions, Eddie Jones was looking for players to show they are ready to step up to a higher level, and Blamire did his best to catch the head coach's eye in the first minute.

The hooker rumbled over to score in the corner on his first start, having scored on his debut as a replacement last week.

Canada hit back through scrum-half Ross Braude, who powered through England's defence to bring the visitors level.

Two minutes later England's pack piled on the pressure to bring a penalty try as Canada collapsed a maul, and then the rapid Radwan came off his wing to sprint outside his defender and touch down in the corner.

Genge's burst through the middle of Canada's defence started a team move that ended with Cokanasiga - who also scored twice last week - dotting down in the corner.

Bath wing Cokanasiga followed that up moments later by battering past his defender to grab his second, bringing a big smile from Jones up in the stands.

England captain Lewis Ludlow was sent to the sin-bin for clumsily kneeing Canada's Jake Ilnicki in the head during a ruck.

And the visitors made the most of the extra man, shifting the ball nicely to send Kainoa Lloyd over.

An entertaining first half ended as it started with Blamire powering over from a maul for try number six.

Radwan catches the eye with stunning pace

Adam Radwan scores
Radwan produced a spectacular finish for his first try

Vice-captain Genge stormed over from a few yards out to bring up the seventh try and then Radwan notched his second after once again demonstrating his pace after a fine pass from Alex Dombrandt.

Blamire completed his hat-trick with his final act of the afternoon before being substituted.

Radwan took a high ball on the halfway line and accelerated away to bring up his hat-trick, with Smith converting again as England blew Canada away.

Line-ups

England: Steward; Cokanasiga, Slade, Kelly, Radwan; Smith, Randall; Genge, Blamire, Heyes, Wells, Ewels, Ludlow (capt), Underhill, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Langdon, Obano, Hill, Chick, Ludlam, Robson, Furbank, Marchant.

Canada: Coats; Davis, LeSage, Kratz, Lloyd; Nelson, Braude; Sears-Duru, Quattrin, Ilnicki, O'Gorman, Keys, Thomas, Rumball (capt), Vikilani.

Replacements: Howard, Keith, Murray, Carson, Smith, Ngawati, Percillier, Povey.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

