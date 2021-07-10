Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England players congratulated Smith on his call-up at the end of their victory over Canada at Twickenham

England fly-half Marcus Smith will join up with the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa as cover for Scotland's Finn Russell.

The 22-year-old, key in Harlequins' run to the Premiership title, found out when he came off in the second half of England's 70-14 win over Canada.

Russell, 28, is ruled out until the start of the three-Test series on 24 July with an Achilles problem.

"I was shaking. I can't believe it. It's amazing," Smith told Channel 4.

"It's been a brilliant last couple of weeks. I couldn't have done it without my family and my team-mates at Quins.

"I will have to pinch myself a little bit on the plane. It's a dream come true if I get the opportunity to play for the Lions, it's the pinnacle of any player.

"It will be special. The last four weeks have been amazing."

Smith was the top points-scorer in the Premiership this season with 286, nearly 100 more than anyone else

Smith's free-running style, similar to Russell, brings an attacking threat at 10. However, he has only just broken through at international level.

He won his first cap when a new-look England team beat the United States 43-29 earlier this month - and made a second appearance against Canada on Saturday, scoring 18 points in their victory at Twickenham.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: "We're obviously disappointed for Finn, who I think has been outstanding since he came into camp in Jersey, but we are optimistic he'll still play an important role in the Tour.

"We have two experienced fly-halves in Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, so it's a great opportunity for the continued development of Marcus.

"Finn and Marcus are similar in that they like to play with a bit of freedom, so, for me, it's as close to a like-for-like cover as we can get."