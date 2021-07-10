British and Irish Lions: Marcus Smith called up after Finn Russell Achilles problem
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
England fly-half Marcus Smith will join up with the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa as cover for Scotland's Finn Russell.
The 22-year-old, key in Harlequins' run to the Premiership title, found out when he came off in the second half of England's 70-14 win over Canada.
Russell, 28, is ruled out until the start of the three-Test series on 24 July with an Achilles problem.
"I was shaking. I can't believe it. It's amazing," Smith told Channel 4.
"It's been a brilliant last couple of weeks. I couldn't have done it without my family and my team-mates at Quins.
"I will have to pinch myself a little bit on the plane. It's a dream come true if I get the opportunity to play for the Lions, it's the pinnacle of any player.
"It will be special. The last four weeks have been amazing."
Smith's free-running style, similar to Russell, brings an attacking threat at 10. However, he has only just broken through at international level.
He won his first cap when a new-look England team beat the United States 43-29 earlier this month - and made a second appearance against Canada on Saturday, scoring 18 points in their victory at Twickenham.
Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: "We're obviously disappointed for Finn, who I think has been outstanding since he came into camp in Jersey, but we are optimistic he'll still play an important role in the Tour.
"We have two experienced fly-halves in Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, so it's a great opportunity for the continued development of Marcus.
"Finn and Marcus are similar in that they like to play with a bit of freedom, so, for me, it's as close to a like-for-like cover as we can get."
- 30 Animals That Made Us Smarter: The robotic arm that was inspired by elephants
- Is there such thing as a perfect penalty? Can science help footballers shoot the perfect shot?
He's going to be a Lions and England stalwart for the next decade.
Pity for Russell, but Gatland is always going to choose Biggar to start the tests as he'll cope best if the pack is in retreat.