British and Irish Lions: Marcus Smith called up after Finn Russell Achilles problem

England players congratulate Smith
England players congratulated Smith on his call-up at the end of their victory over Canada at Twickenham

England fly-half Marcus Smith will join up with the British and Irish Lions squad in South Africa as cover for Scotland's Finn Russell.

The 22-year-old, key in Harlequins' run to the Premiership title, found out when he came off in the second half of England's 70-14 win over Canada.

Russell, 28, is ruled out until the start of the three-Test series on 24 July with an Achilles problem.

"I was shaking. I can't believe it. It's amazing," Smith told Channel 4.

"It's been a brilliant last couple of weeks. I couldn't have done it without my family and my team-mates at Quins.

"I will have to pinch myself a little bit on the plane. It's a dream come true if I get the opportunity to play for the Lions, it's the pinnacle of any player.

"It will be special. The last four weeks have been amazing."

Marcus Smith
Smith was the top points-scorer in the Premiership this season with 286, nearly 100 more than anyone else

Smith's free-running style, similar to Russell, brings an attacking threat at 10. However, he has only just broken through at international level.

He won his first cap when a new-look England team beat the United States 43-29 earlier this month - and made a second appearance against Canada on Saturday, scoring 18 points in their victory at Twickenham.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland said: "We're obviously disappointed for Finn, who I think has been outstanding since he came into camp in Jersey, but we are optimistic he'll still play an important role in the Tour.

"We have two experienced fly-halves in Owen Farrell and Dan Biggar, so it's a great opportunity for the continued development of Marcus.

"Finn and Marcus are similar in that they like to play with a bit of freedom, so, for me, it's as close to a like-for-like cover as we can get."

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 18:09

    Congratulations to Smith - good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by Peanut, today at 18:01

    Delighted for him. For me this is what the Lions is all about. Just wish he was Welsh :)

    • Reply posted by wales usa, today at 18:05

      wales usa replied:
      Why???

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 18:01

    Has all the talent as well as the temperament.
    He's going to be a Lions and England stalwart for the next decade.

    • Reply posted by wales usa, today at 18:08

      wales usa replied:
      Well done most deluded comment so far 👏

  • Comment posted by Peter kavanagh , today at 18:00

    What a shock another English player gets in Lions squad

  • Comment posted by wales usa, today at 17:59

    Marcus who??? Asking for Ben cohen

  • Comment posted by Whatthe, today at 17:58

    I hope Finn is ok...don't like Smith, overrated and over hyped. No need to bring him in other than to sell Sky subscriptions.

  • Comment posted by wayne 07, today at 17:51

    Smith on fire it’s a good call , , best of luck to the young man , experience of a lifetime..

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 17:49

    Anything that pushes Farrell further down the pecking order is fine with me.

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 17:47

    Smith is brilliant and I hope he's been selected for positive rugby reasons, however I worry it's just to encourage more England supporters to buy Sky sports licences.

  • Comment posted by oldfatprop, today at 17:41

    It will be good experience for him but really why go pointless tour putting player welfare at stake how many games on a trot does Watson have to play?

  • Comment posted by Kherosguns, today at 17:41

    Bad news for Finn and an excellent opportunity for Smith. The two 10's for the tests will be Biggar and Farrell, whilst they are keeping Finn for the series, unlikely he could get in now even if back to fitness, a real pity.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 17:46

      Llion replied:
      Think he was 3rd choice anyhow Biggar will start and Farrell will probably be bench.

  • Comment posted by AlienXenomorph, today at 17:39

    Hmmm. I'm torn on this one. I'm happy for Marcus as I think he's a very talented player and should shine as a Lion. But as a supporter of one of the other 6 Nations teams anything that means Jones won't automatically start Farrell at 10/12 is bad news.

    Pity for Russell, but Gatland is always going to choose Biggar to start the tests as he'll cope best if the pack is in retreat.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:38

    Good luck and take your chance .

  • Comment posted by The Venerable Beeb, today at 17:38

    Danny Cipriani, turn your phone off.

  • Comment posted by stringerbell, today at 17:38

    what a weird tour this is

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 17:37

    Brave move that

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 17:37

    Should be fun to watch. However, in Gatland we trust so wait and see.

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 17:37

    Another Cipriani in the making

    • Reply posted by Gemini, today at 17:46

      Gemini replied:
      .... and with a bit of luck he doesn't have Cipriani's less pleasing characteristics!

  • Comment posted by keef, today at 17:34

    Just think if Bristol hadn’t of switched off he probably wouldn’t be going funny how things turn out

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 17:33

    The boks will be licking their lips if they have Smith playing at 10.

    • Reply posted by Redallover, today at 17:37

      Redallover replied:
      Looks like they've already been licking lips and catching COVID.

