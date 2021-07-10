Ireland rounded off their season in style with a thumping 10-try win over the USA

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is delighted with the position his team is in as they sign off on an abnormally long season.

Having returned to competitive matches last August following the pandemic-enforced break, Farrell's players have seen action most weeks for the last 11 months.

The final international Test of the campaign saw eight new players win their first caps as Ireland's young guns ran riot against the USA in Dublin.

The nature of the win, coupled with Ireland's strong end to the Six Nations, has left the camp in a seemingly buoyant mood as they look ahead to this year's autumn Tests.

"You'd never think it was the end of a marathon season. For what these lads have been through, where do you start in that regard," said Farrell.

"All the staff have mentioned that you'd actually think it was the start of the season, the way they've gone about their business."

Ireland have now won four matches in a row, their longest winning run since Farrell took charge after the 2019 World Cup.

Since then, players such as Hugo Keenan and Caelan Doris have become fixtures in the side while James Ryan has emerged as the next full-time captain in-waiting amid a new, young group of leaders.

"Lads have never been in that position before. A different way of growing, a different way of being and they're thriving in that experience," reflected Farrell.

"It's not about coming back in when we meet up again and taking one step back to go forward again, you've shown your worth, you've shown your development now let's make sure that we kick on."

Ireland's next fixture will also be against the United States, when the sides meet in Las Vegas at the beginning of the autumn window.