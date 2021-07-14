Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Cardiff scrum-half Tomos Williams will play his 25th international

Wales v Argentina - second Test Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 17 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, live text on BBC website; highlights on BBC 2 Wales and iPlayer from 19:15 BST.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made seven personnel changes for Saturday's second Test against Argentina.

There are four alterations in the backs with Tom Rogers, Nick Tompkins, Jarrod Evans and Tomos Williams starting.

Ospreys prop Gareth Thomas makes his first start with Leon Brown coming into the front-row, while Josh Turnbull replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright.

Jonah Holmes, Willis Halaholo, Callum Sheedy, Kieran Hardy, Nicky Smith and Dillon Lewis drop out.

Turnbull has been named at flanker with Ross Moriarty switching to number eight.

Hooker Sam Parry and prop Rhodri Jones are both handed their first opportunities of the summer among the replacements, while Matthew Screech is in line to win his first cap from the bench.

Sheedy, Hardy, Lewis and Halaholo are named on the replacements bench, with Smith and Holmes dropping out of the squad.

Wales and Argentina drew 20-20 at the Principality Stadium last weekend and Pivac is aiming to end the season on a winning note.

Wales 20-20 Argentina - highlights

"We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch," said Pivac.

"Argentina brought what we expected, they were big, physical and direct and exerted pressure with their kicking game.

"For some of this group it was the first time they have faced that level of physicality and intensity, and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined.

"It is another exciting opportunity to face a quality outfit and we can still win the series, which would be a great way to finish our season.

"We have freshened the squad up a bit, giving others an opportunity to impress, and they are eager to make a big impression."

Wales: Hallam Amos; Owen Lane, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies (capt), Tom Rogers; Jarrod Evans, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Leon Brown, Ben Carter, Will Rowlands, Josh Turnbull, James Botham, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Rhodri Jones, Dillon Lewis, Matthew Screech, Taine Basham, Kieran Hardy, Callum Sheedy, Willis Halaholo.