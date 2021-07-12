Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Lewis Ludlow was sent to the sin-bin for kneeing an opposition player in the head

Lewis Ludlow, who captained England in the win over Canada, faces a possible ban after being cited for kneeing an opposition player in the head.

Ludlow was sent to the sin-bin during Saturday's 70-14 victory for striking Canada's Jake Ilnicki in a ruck.

The Gloucester flanker, 26, will attend a disciplinary hearing on Thursday at 19:00 BST.

The World Rugby website states the low-end sanction for striking with the knee is four weeks or matches.