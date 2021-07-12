Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Alun Wyn Jones is the world record cap holder with 157, which includes 148 internationals for Wales and the past nine British and Irish Lions Tests against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Lions head coach Warren Gatland says he will decide tomorrow if Alun Wyn Jones can rejoin the squad after he returned to training with Wales.

The 35-year-old was set for his first Lions tour captaincy in South Africa.

Jones dislocated his shoulder in a warm-up win over Japan and was ruled out of the tour, but could now return having recovered quicker than expected.

There is a possibility [he could play]," Gatland said. "A few weeks ago we didn't think there was an option."

The British and Irish Lions face South Africa A in Cape Town on Wednesday and the possibility is increasing that Wales' captain could re-join the squad.

"We're waiting for medical reports from him to see what happens with that," Gatland said.

"He's been back fully training with Wales - he's training this week with them. I think he's doing a double session with them tomorrow and we'll see what the outcome of that is.

"He has made a remarkable recovery. It would be a boost to the squad having someone of his experience and calibre come back into the squad. We will decide, probably tomorrow."

Jones has featured in the last nine Lions' Test matches.

"If anyone could get back to play a Test series at this level, he could," kicking coach Neil Jenkins said.

"If someone of that calibre becomes available and he's able to represent us, it's a no-brainer.

"I have never written him off in any way, shape or form. Nothing surprises me with Al. He's an incredible player both on and off the pitch."