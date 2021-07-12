Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Outside-half Sam Costelow scored Wales only points in their defeat against England

U20 Six Nations 2021: Scotland v Wales Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Tuesday, 13 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC 2 Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app

Wales aim to finish the Under-20 Six Nations as they started - with a victory.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham has made seven changes to face Scotland from the side beaten 45-3 by Grand Slam seeking England last week.

Wales also lost to Ireland and France after an opening round victory over Italy.

"We obviously want to finish on a high and that is a focus for us," said Cunningham.

"We started with a win so it would be nice to finish with a win with this group."

Only sixth-placed Scotland are below Wales in the table going into Tuesday's final round, when England face Italy (14:00 BST) and Ireland take on France (17:00 BST) before the host nation take on the bottom side (20:00 BST). All matches are being played at the Arms Park in Cardiff.

England are top of the table with four wins from four, having already secured the Triple Crown against Wales.

Cunningham has selected an all new Welsh front row, with Cameron Jones , Efan Daniel and Nathan Evans replacing Theo Bevacqua, Oli Burrows and Lewys Jones.

Bevacqua misses out after suffering concussion symptoms, as does wing Daniel John who is replaced by Carrick McDonough.

Morgan Richards gets a first start at full-back in place of Jacob Beetham. The the other changes in the pack see Dafydd Jenkins in for Joe Peard in the second row and Tristan Davies selected at No. 8 ahead of Carwyn Tuipulotu.

Wales U20: Morgan Richards (Dragons/Pontypridd); Carrick McDonough (Dragons), Ioan Evans (Pontypridd), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Tom Florence (Ospreys); Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Ethan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby); Cameron Jones (Ospreys), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys), Christ Tshiunza (Exeter Chiefs), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby, capt), Tristan Davies (Ospreys).

Replacements: Oli Burrows (Exeter Chiefs), Lewys Jones (Nevers), Zak Giannini (Llanelli Wanderers), James Fender (Ospreys), Harri Deaves (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets), Will Reed (Dragons), Ben Burnell (Cardiff Rugby), Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Rugby), Eddie James (Scarlets), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby).