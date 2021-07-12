Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Paul O'Connell and head coach Andy Farrell will oversee Ireland's four matches in the autumn

Ireland will host Japan, New Zealand and Argentina in November as part of their autumn international series.

Japan will visit Dublin on Saturday 6 November, followed by the All Blacks a week later.

The Test series will be rounded off with a clash against the Pumas on Sunday 21 November.

Andy Farrell's side were already scheduled to begin their autumn campaign away to the USA in Las Vegas on Saturday 30 October.

The game against the All Blacks will be the first of four meetings between the teams next season, with Ireland set for a three-Test tour of New Zealand next summer.

The three-time world champions, who defeated Ireland 46-14 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup, have not visited the Aviva Stadium since suffering a first loss on Irish soil in 2018.

Ireland signed off the 2020-21 season by thrashing the USA 71-10 on Saturday evening, having begun a two-match summer series with a entertaining 39-31 win over Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

Head coach Farrell said: "We have an exciting year of rugby ahead with an action packed autumn international window, the Six Nations Championship and a tour of New Zealand."