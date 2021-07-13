Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Price played 56 matches for Scarlets in four seasons between 2015 and 2019

Scarlets have re-signed Welsh-qualified second row Tom Price from Exeter Chiefs.

The 6ft 8in lock first joined the Scarlets from Leicester in 2015 before moving to the Chiefs in 2019 and qualifies to play for Wales.

"I had a great four years at Parc y Scarlets," said Price.

"It is clear that the club is hungry to achieve more success over the coming season is an exciting time to be joining."

Price was a member of the squad that clinched the Pro12 title in 2017, playing 13 matches during the championship-winning campaign.

The 28-year-old came through the Leicester Tigers Academy and was a member of the England Under-20s side that won the Junior World Championships in 2013.

"We are looking forward to Tom joining up with the group and being part of a new chapter here at the Scarlets," said head coach Dwayne Peel.

"I am sure he learned a lot during his time with Exeter and he will bring a lot of experience with him as we head into the new season."

Price joins prop Will GriffJohn, Argentina back-rower Tomas Lezana and former centre Scott Williams as new additions to the Scarlets squad for the 2021-22 campaign.

The players will start returning to pre-season training at the end of July in readiness for the start of the new United Rugby Championship in late September.