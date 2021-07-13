Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

France full-back Melvyn Jaminet kicked 23 of his side's 28 points in Melbourne

Australia v France - second test Australia (13) 26 Tries: Gordon, Hooper Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 4 France (16) 28 Try: Penaud Cons: Jaminet Pens: Jaminet 7

Melvyn Jaminet kicked a late penalty as France won 28-26 to level the series and claim their first away win over Australia since 1990.

Damian Penaud and Jake Gordon exchanged tries in the first half, and France led after Jaminet's three penalties.

The France full-back added another nine points after the interval before Michael Hooper's converted try reduced the deficit at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Noah Lolesio kicked Australia in front but Jaminet sealed the win late on.

Australia had beaten France 23-21 in the first Test on 7 July.

The sides will return to Melbourne for the final game of their three-match series on Saturday.