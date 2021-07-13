Australia 26-28 France: Visitors claim first away win against Wallabies since 1990
From the section Rugby Union
|Australia v France - second test
|Australia (13) 26
|Tries: Gordon, Hooper Cons: Lolesio 2 Pens: Lolesio 4
|France (16) 28
|Try: Penaud Cons: Jaminet Pens: Jaminet 7
Melvyn Jaminet kicked a late penalty as France won 28-26 to level the series and claim their first away win over Australia since 1990.
Damian Penaud and Jake Gordon exchanged tries in the first half, and France led after Jaminet's three penalties.
The France full-back added another nine points after the interval before Michael Hooper's converted try reduced the deficit at AAMI Park in Melbourne.
Noah Lolesio kicked Australia in front but Jaminet sealed the win late on.
Australia had beaten France 23-21 in the first Test on 7 July.
The sides will return to Melbourne for the final game of their three-match series on Saturday.
