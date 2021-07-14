Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Will Britton has played in the Championship for Doncaster and Yorkshire Carnegie

Gloucester have signed second-row Will Britton from Championship side Doncaster Knights.

The 24-year-old played in the Premiership Cup for Bath in 2018 having been at the club's academy.

He also had a loan spell at Yorkshire Carnegie before moving to the Knights.

"Will is someone we have looked at for a while now and after speaking with him we were impressed with his ambition to really push on," said Gloucester's Chief Operating Officer Alex Brown.

"His age profile and attitude are exactly what we are looking for and we are excited to see how he performs," he added to the club website. external-link

Gloucester begin their 2021-22 Premiership campaign away at Northampton on Saturday, 18 September before hosting Leicester Tigers on Friday, 24 September.