Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Two-times Premier 15s champions Saracens women lost the final in 2021 despite finishing the regular season top of the league

Former Saracens prop Juan Figallo has been appointed as the new forwards coach for the club's women's and academy sides.

The former Argentina international, 33, retired from playing in November 2020 but will remain at Saracens in a coaching capacity.

Saracens women won the 2018 and 2019 Premier 15s titles but lost this year's final to Harlequins.

"For me, it is a huge honour to stay in the Saracens family," said Figallo.

"I'm very excited to start working with the Saracens women, they play in a very competitive league and have some amazing players."