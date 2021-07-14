Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

South Africa A v British and Irish Lions South Africa A (17) 17 Try: Nkosi, An Con: M Steyn 2 Pen: Steyn British and Irish Lions (3) 13 Try W Jones Con: Farrell Pen: Farrell 2

A Test-strength South Africa A inflicted the 2021 British and Irish Lions' first defeat to serve up a sobering reminder of what awaits when the series starts later this month.

Tries from Sbu Nkosi and Lukhanyo Am gave the hosts a 14-point lead after a powerful first-half display.

The Lions made inroads when Wyn Jones scored with South Africa A down to 13 men after two yellow cards.

But South Africa A regained control and ran down the clock to see out the win.

Louis Rees-Zammit came closest to snatching victory from the hosts, but the Wales wing could not quite stretch enough to dot down after stepping inside scrum-half Faf de Klerk.

More to follow.

British and Irish Lions: Williams; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Aki, A Watson; Farrell, Murray (capt); Jones, Owens, Sinckler, Itoje, Henderson, Navidi, Curry, Faletau.

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Vunipola, Fagerson, Beard, Beirne, Simmonds, Davies, Daly.

South Africa A: Le Roux; Kolbe, Am (capt), De Allende, Nkosi; Steyn, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Dweba, Nyakane, Etzebeth, Mostert, Van Staden, Du Toit, Wiese.

Replacements: Marx, Oosthuizen, Koch, Janse van Rensburg, Elstadt, H Jantjies, Kriel, Willemse